Jamonique Johnson has recently been hired as a junior associate at Weber Shandwick. Weber Shandwick is one of the world's leading global public relations firms with offices in major media, business and government capitals around the world, including St. Louis. Weber Shandwick delivers next-generation solutions to brands, businesses and organizations in major markets around the world. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, the organization has won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Weber Shandwick has worked with a variety of prestigious clients, including Aldi, Amazon, Chevrolet, Bud Light and Budweiser.
