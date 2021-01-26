The Wentzville School District’s Board of Education has approved the hiring of Derrick Docket as director of marketing. This position was established as part of a strategic plan to open advertising opportunities within the district.
Docket began his new role at the Wentzville School District in January; he will assist in developing a marketing and advertising plan with a roll out to the community tentatively planned for spring.
Before coming to Wentzville, Docket was the associate commissioner of new media and technology for the Missouri Valley Conference, where he has worked for the past seven years. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in graphic design/digital imaging with a minor in advertising and promotion from Missouri State University.
