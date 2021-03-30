Nonprofit organization WEPOWER on Tuesday announced the 10 Black and Latinx business owners who will participate in a six-month development program, Elevate/Elevar, to accelerate the growth of their businesses.
The new cohort consists of the following St. Louis entrepreneurs: Jessica Black of Jessie B’s Academy; Rachel Burn of Bold Spoon Creamery; Patrick Clapp of Coffeestamp; Estie Cruz-Curoe of del Carmen; Melissa Douglass of Goal Driven Counseling; Reginald Jennings of Rooterman; Tiffany Jones of Cheryl’s Herbs Group; Rashod O'Kelley of O'Kelley Building Maintenance; Shamel Robinson of Sonder Lush Nail Studio; Jaquan Vasse of Vassel’s Comfort Shoes & Custom Insoles.
A media release by the organization stated that these 10 people were chosen by over 1,600 community members in the greater St. Louis area.
Elevate/Elevar is a program that seeks to give entrepreneurs of color the resources and skills they need to take their businesses to the next level. According to the release, the program supports the cohort with curriculum, connections, community and access to capital through grants and interest-free loans.
“Following the lead of community members who have experienced generations of economic disinvestment was integral to the selection process of this cohort,” wrote Charli Cooksey, founder and CEO of WEPOWER. “We wanted to ensure that we were lifting up the Black and Latinx business owners that best reflect the community and what it needs. WEPOWER is thrilled to announce this new cohort and see these 10 entrepreneurs take their businesses to new heights.”
WEPOWER is a community of Black and Latinx change makers and entrepreneurs building political and economic power in St. Louis.
