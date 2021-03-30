Top, from left to right: Jessica Black of Jessie B’s; Rachel Burn of Bold Spoon Creamery; Estie Cruz-Curoe of del Carmen; Reginald Jennings of Rooterman; and Jaquan Vasse of Vassel’s Comfort Shoes & Custom Insoles. Bottom, from left to right: Patrick Clapp of Coffeestamp; Melissa Douglass of Goal Driven Counseling; Tiffany Jones of Cheryl’s Herbs Group; Shamel Robinson of Sonder Lush Nail Studio; and Rashod O'Kelley of O'Kelley Building Maintenance.