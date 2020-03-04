I cannot speak to the silly conspiracy theories that exist out there. I can tell you definitively that I have a job, an excellent one, and I’m not interested in the position of city manager of Ferguson.
Jeffrey Blume’s contract is for 19 months give or take. The charter prohibits councilmembers from becoming an employee for 1 year after their term ends, but legal opinions have held previously that the city manager is a contractor and not part of the merit-based civil service or pension plan of the city and so that provision does not apply. So their whole conspiracy is moot, as I would be immediately qualified for the position if that were the case.
There is zero conversation or indication that I would take this position, and I’ve continually declined consideration for the position. Frankly, to report on these wild and baseless accusations is silly and irresponsible as there is nothing to corroborate it. I am currently employed in an executive position at a private company that is larger than the City of Ferguson staff. Why would I seek a lateral move and invite this scrutiny and turmoil?
Blume’s contract has been extended to allow for continuity in the effort to reform our city government and to keep pace with the effort to institute the reforms of the consent decree, which have been estimated to continue implementing into the third quarter of 2021, corresponding with Blume’s contract extension. I hope the council will seek a qualified permanent applicant at that time.
Mayor James Knowles III
Ferguson
