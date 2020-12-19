Samantha Williams has been hired to manage external communications and community outreach efforts for Missouri American Water’s eastern service areas.
Williams previously worked for Congressman William Lacy Clay as a community liaison, public relations manager for LaunchCode and communications specialist for the Illinois State Senate. She received her BA in political science at the University of Missouri — St. Louis.
Williams lives in St. Louis and serves on the local advisory board for iHeartMedia.
