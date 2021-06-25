DeVonne Wilson (previously Bernard) is now senior vice president, programs at Wyman. Wilson has been with Wyman for 23 years, most recently serving as senior director, school and community based programs, where she led the effective implementation of Wyman’s Teen Outreach Program and Teen Connection Project in the region and supported teens through strategic community partnerships. Wilson also collaborated with Wyman’s Research and Learning department to build a robust continuous quality improvement model. In her new role of senior vice president, programs, Wilson will lead the strategy, growth, and continuous quality improvement for all of Wyman’s direct service programs in the region.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
