Winnie Caldwell joined the Board of Directors of the Ferguson Youth Initiative. She is co-founder and program director of Books N Bros. Founded in 2010, the Ferguson Youth Initiative empowers teens from Ferguson and surrounding communities to become productive, positive, and contributing members of the community. For more information, email info@fyifergyouth.org.
