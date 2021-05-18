Amadou Yattassaye has joined Cambia Health Solutions (Portland, OR) as executive vice president of market growth, leading branding, sales and marketing efforts. Yattassaye comes to Cambia from Anthem, where he was most recently president of the Missouri market and leader of the company's multi-state third-party administrator, HealthLink. Before Anthem, he spent 10 years with Deloitte and Ernst & Young. Yattassaye will accelerate the delivery of Cambia's innovations and personalized experiences to health plan customers in Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.