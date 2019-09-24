Z'Sanique Sanders

Z'Sanique Sanders is returning to her seat on the Illinois State Board of Education’s Student Advisory Council, which provides the State Board with diverse student perspectives on education issues in Illinois as the Board formulates policy throughout the year. She is a junior at East St. Louis Senior High School in East St. Louis. The council includes 11 new and 10 returning members from across the state.

