Saint Louis Crisis Nursery raised more than $103,000 in its mostly virtual Celebrity Night for the Crisis Nursery on August 20. The amount raised is enough to keep 345 children safe at the Crisis Nursery, which provides a 24-hour, 365 days/year safe haven for children, birth through age 12, whose families are facing a crisis.
Crisis Nursery was joined by 11 restaurant partners and more than 64 local and national celebrities, including the Olympic gold and silver medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Olympic gold and silver medalist Dawn Harper, and Cedric the Entertainer.
Two of the top fundraising celebrities were Keith Jackson (Saint Louis Crisis Nursery Board of Directors member and Edward Jones Field Supervision director) and Lissa Johnson (Saint Louis Crisis Nursery Young Professionals Board member, National Coalition of 100 Black Women member, and Nestle Purina brand manager.
Crisis Nursery currently has three locations in full operation, with public health protocols in place, and its Family Empowerment Program has conducted over 5,000 individual telehealth sessions since March. Over 400 emergency fund requests have been disbursed to families in need, in many cases preventing shut-off of utilities or evictions.
“When we call on the St. Louis community to rally together for a cause – especially the cause of caring for, protecting, and helping children and babies – we know we can always rely on them for a strong showing of support,” said Crisis Nursery CEO DiAnne Mueller. “It’s the reason why the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery, even now during this terrible pandemic, remains open for parents experiencing overwhelming stress and crisis.”
Children at Saint Louis Crisis Nursery receive a medical exam, therapeutic activities, nutritious meals and take-home necessities. Parents receive crisis counseling, in-home visits, parent educational groups and community outreach. In 34 years, it has served more than 120,000 children.
For more information, call 314-292-5770 or visit www.crisisnurserykids.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.