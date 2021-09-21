Jazell Thomas

Jazell Thomas

Jazell Thomas, coordinator of counseling and social work for the Hazelwood School District (HSD), has been awarded the 2020-2021 Advocate of the Year by the Missouri School Counselor Association. While the award is for last year, the announcement was delayed by the pandemic, so Thomas will receive the award later this month. In her role, Thomas guides the district’s school counselors, social workers, and home school communicators. From developing self-care strategies for the entire district to comforting community members during a difficult time, Thomas fills a crucial role that helps HSD serve stakeholders. Thomas, a Hazelwood East High School graduate, has worked in the Hazelwood School District since 1998 when she began as a counselor at Grannemann Elementary School. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.