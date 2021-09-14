Danielle Washington has been promoted to senior director, programs, at Wyman. Wyman was founded in 1898 by local businessman Frank Wyman to provide children from St. Louis city a chance to get away and experience life in a rural setting.
In Washington’s new role, she will work closely with DeVonne Wilson, SVP programs, to support the entire Wyman Program Team. Washington will be a crucial leader in recruitment, selection, training, and on-going development of Wyman's youth development experts. She will also be taking point on many areas of program design and development by researching and assessing best practices, partnerships, and engaging with Wyman youth and alumni. Washington is a Wyman Leaders alumna, and has served for over 10 years on the full-time staff. She helped to build a highly successful college/post-secondary access and persistence model, designed and executed Wyman's career connections model, and led several iterations of the Wyman Leaders program.
