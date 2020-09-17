Cardi B calls it quits from her husband of almost three years, Migos member Offset.
As Pax Six reported, the WAP rapper filed divorce papers Tuesday in Fulton County, Georgia with a hearing is set for November 4. The two married in a secret ceremony in September 2017. They have a 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, for whom she seeks child support and joint custody.
Sources: Page Six, Mail Online
