The St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition and the Baptist Minister’s Union of St. Louis will distribute over 10,000 masks on Monday, June 15.
“The distribution will primarily be for churches reopening, but individuals will not be turned away. We have an obligation to serve all in need,” said Reverend Darryl Gray, Political Advisor for both groups, and mask distribution coordinator.
The distribution will take place today (Monday, June 15th, from 2-6 pm), at the Life Center International Church of God in Christ, 8500 Halls Ferry Road.
Distribution is first come first served, until mask run out. The organizers hope to work with various levels of government until Coronavirus pandemic is neutralized.
