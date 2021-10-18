Dr. Chrystal Henderson principal at Gibson Elementary School in the Riverview Gardens School district helps Jessiah Moye 5, and Alyssa Roper 5 with their lunch Wed. Oct. 13, 2021. Gibson was awarded $25,000 via the National School Lunch Program Equipment Assistance Grant. The award will fund a new walk-in combination cooler/freezer installed at the school. Photo by Wiley Price / St. Louis American