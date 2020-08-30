Two Black men in the St. Louis region – Darrion Cockrell, a physical education teacher at Crestwood Elementary in Lindbergh Schools, and Clarence Hines, a criminal justice instructor at North Technical High School in the Special School District – are among the seven finalists for 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year.
“Building trusting, respectful relationships with students and families has been one of Mr. DC’s top priorities throughout his five years of teaching at Crestwood Elementary School,” a Lindbergh Schools spokesperson said of Cockrell. “He also works tirelessly to promote a healthy community by motivating, inspiring and pushing his coworkers and students every day.”
Hines, who was Special School District’s 2019 Teacher of the Year, has been the law enforcement program instructor at North Technical High School for eight years. Before joining the district, he worked for 21 years for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in high-profile units, including the intelligence division, narcotics division and violent crimes task force.
The seven finalists were chosen by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education from among the 15 Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year honorees named as semifinalists for the statewide award last week.
The other finalists are:
- Ashlyn Brantley, Platte Co. R-III – physical education, Platte County High School
- Armando Johnson, Springfield R-XII – Spanish, Central High School
- Matthew Ketteman, Lee’s Summit R-VII – music, Longview Farm Elementary
- Rebecca Wynne, Maryville R-II – STEM, Maryville Middle School.
A committee of teachers, business leaders and education organization officials will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following virtual interviews with each finalist on Tuesday, September 1. The winner, finalists, semifinalists and Regional Teachers of the Year will be honored during a recognition event on October 15.
The new Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the 2021 National Teacher of the Year. Misty Grandel, an English language arts teacher from Fordland High School (Fordland R-III), is the current Missouri Teacher of the Year.
