Harris-Stowe State University will receive more than $7.7 million under the American Rescue Plan, and eight other colleges and universities in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District are also getting financial support, Congresswoman Cori Bush has announced.
“Guaranteeing the success of our local colleges and universities is vital to the St. Louis’ region, our country, and our world,” said Bush.
“I’m proud our work on the American Rescue Plan helped secure this historic investment in higher education and will provide students with the relief they need to continue their education.”
More than $100 million is destined for local institutions to cope with the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and to continue serving their students safely. At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing food insecurity or at risk of becoming unhoused.
The American Rescue Plan provides $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide. It includes nearly $3 billion in additional funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), other minority-serving Institutions and other under-resourced institutions.
The colleges and universities in Missouri’s First District receiving funding under the American Rescue Plan are:
Concordia Seminary — $187,972
Eden Theological Seminary — $67,681
Fontbonne University — $2,786,823
Harris-Stowe State University — $7,714,791
Saint Louis Community College — $24,284,312
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy — $1,626,445
Saint Louis University — $14,906,917
University of Missouri - St. Louis — $21,488,676
Washington University in St. Louis — $16,822,640
Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.
