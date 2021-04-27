Rose Mary Johnson

Retiring Jennings School Board President Ms. Rose Mary Johnson gives thanks to all that helped her all these years in the school district during an outdoor meeting Monday April 19, 2021. The junior high school has been renamed in her honor by Supt. Art McCoy (center) and new bard president John Schlereth (left).

 Photo by Wiley Price / St. Louis American

In gratitude of 27 years of service of Ms. Rose Mary Johnson to the Jennings School District (JSD) and Board of Education, Jennings Junior High School has been renamed Johnson Jennings Junior High School for the tireless service upon the end of her term as the 2020-21 Board President and completion of her service as a Jennings School District Board Member.

Rose Mary Johnson has been a Jennings School District board member since 1994 and has served in each JSD Board Officer role multiple times. She is a retired educator serving as a Principal, Assistant Principal and Teacher in the Saint Louis Public Schools.

 

