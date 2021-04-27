In gratitude of 27 years of service of Ms. Rose Mary Johnson to the Jennings School District (JSD) and Board of Education, Jennings Junior High School has been renamed Johnson Jennings Junior High School for the tireless service upon the end of her term as the 2020-21 Board President and completion of her service as a Jennings School District Board Member.
Rose Mary Johnson has been a Jennings School District board member since 1994 and has served in each JSD Board Officer role multiple times. She is a retired educator serving as a Principal, Assistant Principal and Teacher in the Saint Louis Public Schools.
