Normandy Schools Collaborative’s Early Learning Center is now a state-licensed early childhood education provider. The center received its Missouri license on August 14, five months ahead of the scheduled date in 2021. It is licensed to serve up to 189 students in its pre-kindergarten program.
“With COVID-19 and building construction behind schedule, this was a very difficult process,” said Crystal Hunter, director of early learning at the Normandy Early Learning Center. “However, we have a great team who all worked very hard to achieve this recognition.”
The center, which opened in August 2019, started the process to obtain the state license when staff moved into the new facility. District and center staff first worked with the local fire marshal and sanitation inspector from Jefferson City to ensure all necessary requirements were met. Then, the state performed a comprehensive paperwork review and classroom observations.
“Through the licensing process, all aspects of safety are examined,” Hunter said. “Every sink is checked for proper temperature control; each classroom is measured for square footage minus furniture to ensure enough room for students to move safely. All equipment is counted by the piece and inspected, and playground equipment is measured for safety.”
Center staff had to go through multiple background checks, and specialized professional development. “Students and staff washing hands and the sanitation process of items in the classroom were observed,” Hunter said. “These practices have really helped our staff understand and prepare for the opening of our school during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
