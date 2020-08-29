Regina Fowler was sworn onto the Board of Education of the City of St. Louis. She was appointed by Mayor Lyda Krewson to take over the vacancy left by Tracee Miller, who moved out of the city, giving up her seat.
In the event of a vacancy on the Board of Education of the City of St. Louis, Missouri state law provides that the mayor will fill any such vacancy. Fowler’s term will expire in 2023.
Fowler recently retired from a long career in business serving as the head of Finance, Human Resources and Administration at several organizations including KSDK-TV and most recently REJIS, an information technology organization. She currently teaches accounting classes as an adjunct instructor for Harris-Stowe State University and financial literacy and management classes through her not-for-profit, C-H.O.P.E. She is an alumna of Saint Louis Public Schools.
Fowler said she is passionate about eliminating the wealth gap that exists in distressed communities and believes education is the key to closing that gap, noting she retired early to give time to not-for-profit work and serving her community.
Jimmie Edwards, director of the Department of Public Safety and a former judge, officiated.
