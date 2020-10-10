The Board of Election Commissioners for the City of St. Louis (the “BEC”) will offer off-site absentee voting at four St. Louis Public Library locations starting on Monday, October 12 and continuing until Monday, November 2, the day before the General Election on November 3, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, as well as from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
The absentee voting sites are:
- Buder Library – 4401 Hampton Ave.
- Central Library – 1301 Olive St.
- Julia Davis Library – 4415 Natural Bridge Ave.
- Schlafly Library – 225 N. Euclid Ave.
Voters who want to vote an absentee ballot at these locations will only be able to vote on a touch screen machine. Voters who want to cast a paper ballot will have to do so at the BEC’s office at 300 N. Tucker Blvd.
Absentee voting at the BEC’s office will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as on Saturday, October 24, and Saturday, October 31, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The last day that a voter can request an absentee ballot by mail is Wednesday, October 21. The last day that a voter can vote an absentee ballot in person is Monday, November 2.
A sample ballot for the November 3, 2020 General Election, as well as a variety of other useful information, is available at www.stlelections.com. Due to the length of the ballot, voters are encouraged to print a copy of the sample ballot, mark it, and bring it with them when they go to cast their ballot.
