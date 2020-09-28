“Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble,” Civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis wrote, before his death on July 17.
“Voting and participating in the democratic process are key. The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society. You must use it because it is not guaranteed. You can lose it.”
Every citizen has the opportunity of having their voice heard in the November 3 presidential election by casting their ballot. Absentee voting is underway, as of September 22. Voters should note these other important dates:
- October 7: Last day to register to vote
- October 21: Last day to request ballot by mail
- October 31: Saturday absentee voting 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- November 2: Last day to vote absentee in person
- November 3: Absentee ballots must be received by election authority by 7 p.m.
As a notary and a poll judge, let me explain the significance of these dates.
September 22. If you are either unable or unwilling (due to COVID-19-related concerns) to show up at the polling station, you can cast your ballot up to six weeks before election day. Vote as early as possible. You may have heard talk of possible postal delays in mail-in ballots due to a reorganization of the U.S. Postal Service. But a vote cast in late September will definitely reach the election authorities in good time and be counted.
October 7. Have you registered to vote? If not, this must be done almost four weeks in advance of polling. Any later than October 7 and you won’t be registered in your ward. Missouri residents may register in person, by mail or online, by this date. A mailed-in registration must be postmarked by October 7.
October 21. For those not planning to vote in person at the polling station, the last day to request a ballot by mail is 13 days before the election. Due to possible postal delays, don’t leave this until the last moment. There are two categories of mailed ballot.
The first is an absentee ballot. There are two types of absentee ballot. In one, you are eligible if you are incapacitated or you are 65 or older. You can also request an absentee ballot if you have chronic health conditions. Also, you can request an absentee ballot if you expect to be out of town or you are incarcerated or due to religious beliefs.
Then there is a second category that the State of Missouri created for 2020 only, called a mail-in ballot. This is designed for people voting in this year’s elections who are concerned about the risk of catching COVID-19 if they go to the polls.
If you are incapacitated, 65 or older or have chronic health conditions, you do not need the ballot envelope to be notarized. But if you expect to be out of town or you are incarcerated or can’t vote on election day due to religious beliefs, or if you are mailing in your ballot, you do. A column in The St. Louis American in July (see https://tinyurl.com/MO-vote-rules) explained the rules.
Unfortunately, finding a notary is not easy, unless you already know of one. Many banks have notaries. The Missouri Secretary State has an online list of them (see https://tinyurl.com/MO-notary). And Protect Missouri Voters is planning an online hub to connect notaries to people that need their ballots notarized.
October 31. In order to accommodate people voting by absentee ballot at the last minute, the election board offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for people to hand in their absentee ballots. But those who have the other category, mail-in ballots, can only post them; they cannot take them to the election board offices.
November 2. Absentee ballots can be handed in to the election board offices right up to the close of business on the day before the election.
November 3. Polling stations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you arrive after 7 p.m., you will not be allowed in to vote; the doors will be locked. For those who have mailed in their absentee ballot, their vote has to have been received at the election authority by 7pm. If their ballot is late, it won’t be counted. So, again, vote early.
To add to the complexity, a number of organizations have challenged in court the new rule about notarization of mail-in ballots. The case will be heard in a Missouri court on September 8. If they win their argument, then you won’t need a notary.
Nigel Holloway is a notary and a poll judge residing in the City of St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.