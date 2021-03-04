Sixty-one-year-old Danny Thomas walked out of Fanning Elementary School in Tower Grove South on Tuesday morning having done something he had never done before in his life: Vote.
The St. Louis native said he’s lived in various states throughout his life and never considered voting because he moved around so much.
“I decided to participate in what’s going on,” Thomas said. “Made me really realize, I am supposed to be voting. I’ve been in different states living and I really didn’t consider voting because I would always leave that state. But I’m back home now so I’m participating in it.”
Thomas chose to become a voter in a particularly interesting election for the city – the first election in which “approval voting” has been implemented with the passage of Proposition D in November 2020.
Under the new rules, candidates are no longer affiliated with a political party on the ballot and voters can choose as many candidates as they approve of in each race. The two candidates with the most votes will then face off in the general election.
The approval voting method affects elections for mayor, comptroller, board president and alderpersons.
“It was okay, since this was my first time doing it I wouldn’t know no difference,” Thomas said of the approval voting method. He confirmed he did vote for multiple candidates and planned to return in a month for the General Election.
Lawrence Jones, a Metro bus operator, cast his ballot Tuesday morning at Beloved Community UBM Church in the Gate District. He said the new voting system didn’t change his approach as a voter in this primary.
“Well, I feel that if I feel strongly about one candidate then I’m going to vote for them,” Jones said. “If I feel less about you, I’m not going to vote for you. So, I don’t understand that process, you vote for how many people you want – because all of them don’t have the same perspective.”
Contrary to Jones’ opinion, voter Javeline Henderson is in favor of the new system. She also cast her vote Tuesday morning at Beloved Community UBM Church.
“Actually, I liked it today because I was really in-between two people so I did enjoy being able to vote for two people,” Henderson said. “It will give me a little more time to do more research [before the General Election].”
Q Walker agreed, talking about her experience with the new system Tuesday afternoon outside Hodgen Elementary School in the Gate District. While she likes the approval voting method, she said she only voted for one mayoral candidate.
“I liked it, I enjoyed it because it gives you different options,” Walker said. “I decided [who to vote for] basically just by whose thoughts and views closely matched mine and they’re going for things I believe in and that I am for, so that’s how I made my choice.”
