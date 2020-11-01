St. Louis is under assault. This year, anyone has a 1 in 55 chance of being a victim of a violent crime and a 1 in 17 chance of being a victim of a property crime.
As a former prosecuting attorney, I know firsthand that crime is a complex issue. The foundation of a city’s safety is underpinned by a set of resources like education, healthcare and career opportunities. When one or more pillars weakens, our community faces the consequences with increased crime and a softer economic outlook.
Case in point: In 2019, only 23% of funding for schools in the St. Louis region is from the state, compared to the rest of Missouri where the average is 43%.
Implicitly, for our school system to improve, St. Louis leaders must receive support in the allocation of funding and buy-in from statewide leaders. One position in particular can help with this issue – the lieutenant governor.
The position of lieutenant governor is one that is often overlooked; however, it is in many ways one of the most influential. She sits on many of the state’s most impactful boards that influence Education, Housing, Economic Development and the Missouri Community Services Commission, as well as uniquely serving in both the Legislative and Executive branches of government.
Unfortunately, our current lieutenant governor has flown under the radar – skirting basic responsibilities like protecting our seniors, growing our economy, advocating for investments in education and creating jobs. In the past seven months, his sedentary response to COVID-19 gave the virus a glide path to an unemployment spike to 9.7% and a $169 million cut in education funding.
As lieutenant governor, I will fight to strengthen the girders of St. Louis. Using the power of the office, I will advocate for allocating funds to our Department of Education and lend a special focus on quality, early childhood development and workforce training programs – all of which are statistically proven to reduce the likelihood of engaging in violent crime. I will also be an advocate for fair pay to the backbone of our education system: teachers. With better pay comes greater resources that will enhance the quality of our public schools.
Studies find a correlation between a lack of access to healthcare and crime. It is vital for our communities to have a lieutenant governor who advocates for quality, accessible healthcare for all – both mental and physical. As lieutenant governor, I will work to ensure one is not without the other, and everyone, from mental illness to the long-term effects of COVID-19, will receive the care they deserve.
This year has highlighted many of the inequalities we face as a state and nation. While COVID did not cause them, it revealed and accelerated their effects. It’s elevated our collective understanding that the government has a capacity and a responsibility to show up, protect and advocate for the people for which it serves.
This election, I am asking for your vote for lieutenant governor because I will fight for you.
Alissia Canady is the Democratic nominee for Missouri lieutenant governor.
