Monday, Dec. 14, President Joe Biden, spoke after all electoral votes were cast, 306 to Biden, 232 to President Donald Trump, making Biden and Kamala Harris officially the president-elect and vice president-elect of the United States. Here are some excerpts from his speech:
It’s official
“Good evening my fellow Americans, over the past few weeks, officials in each state, commonwealth, and district without regard to party or political preference, have certified the winning candidates.
Today, members of the Electoral College representing the certified winner cast their votes for president and vice president of the United States, in an act just as old as our nation itself. Once again in America, the Constitution and the will of the people prevailed.”
Elected officials who tried to overturn a democracy
“17 Republican attorneys general and a hundred and twenty-six Republican members of Congress actually, they actually signed on the lawsuit filed by the state of Texas. That lawsuit asked the United States Supreme Court to reject the certified vote counts in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
This legal maneuver was an effort by elected officials and one group of states to try to get the Supreme Court to wipe out the votes of more than 20 million Americans in other states and to hand the presidency to a candidate who lost the Electoral College, lost the popular vote and lost each and every one of the states whose votes they were trying to reverse.
It's a position so extreme, we've never seen it before. A position that refused to respect the will of the people, refused to respect the will of law and refused to honor the Constitution. Thankfully, a unanimous Supreme Court immediately and completely rejected this effort. The courts sent a clear signal to President Trump that they would be no part of an unprecedented assault on our democracy.
An affirmation of Democracy
“If anyone didn’t know before, they know now. What beats deep in the hearts of American people is this democracy. The right to be heard, to have your vote counted, to choose leaders of this nation, to govern ourselves. And America, politicians don’t take power. People bring power to them. The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. We now know that nothing, not even a pandemic, or an abuse of power can extinguish that flame."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.