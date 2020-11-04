Democratic candidate Alissia Canady lost her bid Tuesday night to become Missouri Lt. Governor.
As of 11 p.m., 53.4% of Missouri precincts had reported returns. Republican candidate for Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe received 61.2% of the vote, or 1,097,984 votes. Canady received 6161,885 votes, exactly 35% of the votes.
Two other candidates, Libertarian Bill Slantz and the Green Party’s Kelley Dragoo were on the ballet. Dragoo receive 1% of the vote, while Slantz received 1.8%.
“Thank you for standing with me in this fight. I am impressed with the incredible progress our grassroots movement achieved in such a short time. We gave it everything we had. Together, we fought for the issues we cared about and ran an honest and direct campaign. I am beyond grateful to everyone who gave their time, money and passion in support of my candidacy. Tomorrow, we continue our journey: for education, to end city violence and advance investment in human capital. Together, we can and will build a better Missouri. Thank you for believing in our vision and supporting our campaign. Let's stay connected,” Canady wrote in a statement Tuesday night.
Canady, endorsed by The St. Louis American, Canady recently told the newspaper her plans as Lt. Governor include restoring the LIHTC Act with more clear policies and guidelines and focus in on early childhood education funding statewide.
She also said instead of defunding the police, governments should be working to mitigate the cause of violent crime — substance abuse, mental health, domestic violence and hopelessness.
Incumbent Lt. Gove. Mike Kehoe’s website states: “Mike sees his service in public office as a way of giving back to the community and state which has been so good and supportive to him. His priorities are simple: Provide every child with a world class education, expand workforce development to help every Missourian prepare and learn new job skills so they can realize their potential, and cut red tape and burdensome regulations to attract high paying jobs to Missouri.”
