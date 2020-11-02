Circuit Attorney and City Board of Elections to Work in Tandem to Address and Prevent Voter Intimidation and Harassment
Voters Who Witness Any Potential Illegal Activity Should Call Joint Hotline at 314.309.8344
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced that her office will host a hotline in conjunction with the City Board of Elections to address voter intimidation and harassment at the polls on Election Day. Voters who encounter any of these issues should immediately call 314.309.8344. The Circuit Attorney’s office will coordinate with the St. Louis Police Department and open an investigation into any alleged illegal activity, as necessary.
Voter suppression or intimidation, sharing misleading information and disorderly conduct are illegal under federal and Missouri law, and can result in criminal or civil penalties.
“A free and fair election is the foundation of our democracy, and we will not tolerate any attempts of voter suppression at the polls. Should voters experience any illegal activity at the ballot box, I urge them to call our hotline at 314.309.8344 immediately. We stand ready to protect the integrity of our elections,” said Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.
Missouri and federal law make it illegal to threaten, impede, prevent, intimidate or coerce anyone from attempting to vote. Engaging in any disorderly conduct, breach of peace, violence or threats of violence that will impede or interfere with the election is also illegal under state law. In addition, providing information that confuses voters and prevents them from voting, such as flyers disseminating untrue information about the timing of the election, or erroneously telling voters that they cannot vote, is also prohibited.
The office is particularly concerned about voters having their eligibility or credentials challenged. While pre-designated poll watchers and challengers nominated by each political party may be stationed inside polling locations, they cannot illegally interfere with the voting process.
Credentialed challengers may contest voter eligibility under the law, but they can only raise these questions directly with a poll worker. Challengers cannot approach voters directly to request information or identification or invade their privacy. Under no circumstance should an eligible voter be denied a regular ballot solely based on an eligibility challenge. Only poll workers can make a determination about voting eligibility, and all voters should be given an affidavit ballot to complete if their eligibility cannot be immediately confirmed.
