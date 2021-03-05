Longtime St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green won her primary on Tuesday with 78.16% of the vote. She ran unopposed.
In the March 2 primary election for the mayor, comptroller, and members of the Board of Aldermen, voters were able to select as many candidates as they wanted.
In the aldermanic primary elections, the top two candidates from each ward were selected to continue to the April 6 general election. While 16 out of the 28 wards held primary elections, only seven of those wards had more than two candidates on the ballot.That leaves six wards, the 1st, 4th 12th, 17th, 21st and 27th in competitive races, and nearly all the contested areas are located in North St. Louis.
In the 1st Ward, incumbent Sharon Tyus won 60.24% of the vote, and challenger Yolanda Brown won 46.03% of the vote.
In the 3rd Ward, incumbent Brandon Bosley won 75.41% of the vote and Herdosia Bentum won 27.04% of the vote.
In the 4th Ward, incumbent Dwinderlin Evans won 47.2% of the vote and Edward McFowland won 35.42% of the vote.
In the 5th Ward, incumbent Tammika Hubbard won 62.47% of the vote and James Page won 40.64% of the vote.
In the 7th Ward, incumbent Jack Coatar won 58.85% of the vote and Shedrick Kelley won 45.19% of the vote.
In the 9th Ward, Dan Guenther won 70.26% of the vote and Ken Ortmann won 34.79% of the vote.
