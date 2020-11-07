'It must be a moment for leading with radical love'
Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
I am Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush. I am St. Louis born. I am St. Louis raised. I am St. Louis built.
The people of St. Louis have elected our next president, vice president, and myself all for the same reason: we need transformative change that meets our needs. Our needs are urgent, and our pain is real. For the sake of those who have the very least, this moment must not be a time for complacency. It must be a moment for leading with radical love.
At this moment, the White House, our house, is surrounded by walls put up by the current occupant of the Oval Office. We will knock down those walls, because love is knocking on the door. We will knock down those walls because change is knocking on the door. We will knock down those walls because We, The People, are knocking on the door.
I look forward to working with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris to deliver the progress that my community—and communities like mine all across our country—need
