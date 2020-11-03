Cori Bush cast her ballot early Tuesday morning, standing in line among the first people to arrive at the Teamsters Local 6 polling place.
“I am humbled and honored to be a part of this day, but to also be on this historical ballot as the Democratic nominee for the first district here in Missouri — poised to be the first Black congresswoman from the state of Missouri, the first woman from this district ever, the first Missouri nurse, and the first activist fighting for Black lives going to Congress,” she said, wearing a Breonna Taylor face mask.
Bush told a group of reporters that her campaign, and projected election, is just the beginning. She said it’s time to find people out there that are ready to fight for change and get them elected.
“Forget having big names, and big donors and big titles, it’s about regular people taking care of regular people. This is our moment. So that’s what we are doing today.”
When asked about early voting, Bush said she believes the lack of an early voting process equates to voter suppression, especially given the all the requirements to vote absentee.
She wants the system to automatically register people to vote when they’re 18 and require them to opt out if they do not want to exercise that right. She also noted she was glad to see voter protection representatives out at Teamsters Local 6.
After defeating 10-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay in the August primary, Bush is expected to win the race and be the next elected official to represent District 1 in the Missouri State House.
Bush, a single mother and registered nurse, spent much of last week urging people to vote. She stood outside the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners Oct. 27 alongside St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones.
“This is such a crucial time in our community and in our country,” Bush said last week. “It has to matter to everyone. And so, regardless of where you live, we all have to show up. And as far as turning out the Black vote, we get hit hard with what happens policy-wise, from the White House and all the way down.”
Bush was endorsed by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and backed by the Justice Democrats, a democratic PAC that helped elect U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
Much like other progressive democrats, Bush has vowed to fight for the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, free college and ending mass incarceration and deportation.
In a column for The St. Louis American, Bush asked the Black community to get out and vote in this history-making election.
“Nearly every day for the past four years, we’ve watched as the current father of racism, Donald Trump, and his administration stoop to new lows. Many of us are rightly shocked at the cruelty, bigotry, and hatred that our president and his white supremacist movement sow,” she wrote.
At the polls Tuesday, the candidate said she believes it could take until Friday for official results to be called — but not because of voter fraud.
“Donald Trump has his own issues and [voter fraud] isn’t it,” she said. “His real issue is that the people don’t want him anymore, and hopefully we will see that today or tomorrow or the next day — that the people decided to go with Joe Biden instead of Trump. We can’t take another four years, our people can’t take that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.