Progressive candidate Cori Bush, who is a single mother and registered nurse, will become Missouri’s first African American U.S. Congresswoman, defeating 10-term incumbent Wm. Lacy Clay, whose family has represented the District 1 House seat since the late ’60s.
In the August 4th Democratic primary, Bush received 72,812 votes, and Clay received 68,201, based on unofficial election results. The seat is overwhelmingly Democratic, and normally the Democratic nominee is advanced as the winner in November.
“Almost six years ago to this day, Mike Brown was murdered,” said Bush, in her acceptance speech on Tuesday night, “murdered by the police in the streets of Ferguson, Missouri. I was maced and beaten by those same officers in those same streets. Six months from now as the first Black Congresswoman in the entire history of Missouri, I will be holding every single one of them accountable.”
Bush was endorsed by presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) Her grassroots campaign raised almost $800,000 from “regular people,” and made about 475,000 phone calls, she said.
“We’ve been called radicals, terrorists,” Bush said. “We’ve been dismissed as an impossible fringe movement. But now we are multi-racial, multi-ethnic, multi-generational mass movement -- united and demanding change.”
Missouri’s first congressional district includes all of St. Louis City and much of northern St. Louis County — including Ferguson. In the city, 51.6 percent of voters cast their ballots for Bush and 41.8 percent for Clay. Of county voters, it was about 46 percent for Bush and 49 percent for Clay. The third candidate, Katherine Bruckner, earned a nominal percentage of the votes.
This summer after George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others died at the hands of police, Bush said millions of people took to the streets to join St. Louisians in saying that Black Lives Matter.
“It is historic that this year of all years we are sending a Black working-class single mother who’s been fighting for Black lives from Ferguson all the way to the halls of Congress,” Bush said. “We are about to change the world.”
