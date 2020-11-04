With 100% of precincts reporting and a 78.07% voter turnout in St. Louis County, unofficial results from the St. Louis County Board of Elections show a decisive win by Dr. Sam Page for the unexpired term as county executive that ends in 2022. Page, a Democrat, won by 58.17% with 302,087 votes. His closest challenger, Republican Paul Berry III had 36.47% with 189,385 votes. Green candidate Elizabeth (Betsey) Mitchell had 3.16% with 16,429 votes. Libertarian Theo Brown Sr. trailed the group at 2.19% with 11,392 votes.
With 43% of the votes tallied, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page held the lead with 69.29% of the vote as he went live on Facebook on Tuesday night with his wife Dr. Jennifer Page by his side to thank voters, his family and his campaign staff.
“I am humbled, grateful and proud of the results so far in the county executive race,” he said. “We have accomplished a great deal in a short time even with historic challenges and a political climate that has pitted neighbor against neighbor in unfamiliar ways.”
He said with the election over, it was time to focus on common goals — mainly a safe, successful and vibrant county.
“We may disagree on how we get there, but with that common goal there should be more that unites us than divides us,” he said, noting he will be spending the next two years focusing on the strengths of the county — a diverse economy, great parks, a strong network of hospitals and clinics and a robust library system.
He said the pandemic is not over and is far from it, but he believes a lot has been learned since February, which will guide health policies moving forward.
“Saving lives cannot be a partisan decision and we can’t let it be,” he said.
“As we prepare for the next wave, I will continue to consult with experts and will talk to you every day about sacrifices demanded of us to adapt to ever-changing and trying circumstances. … We can’t always know what is around the corner – but I can promise you that there is a corner. And that we will get there. Together.”
He also urged people to be calm and hold a firm resolution to uphold democratic institutions as all the votes are counted over the next day or several days.
Page was appointed interim St. Louis County executive by his colleagues on the County Council in April 2019, shortly before Steve Stenger pleaded guilty to corruption charges in May 2019. He was approved by county voters in the August Democratic primary with 38.1% of the vote.
The county executive has worked to implement COVID-19 safety procedures despite pushback. He vetoed two bills last week passed by the County Council 4-3 that would have put time limits on his authority during an emergency and on public health restrictions during this coronavirus pandemic.
The council upheld his veto after a 3-3 vote to override the executive’s actions.
“As people of faith, it was our prayer that the St. Louis County Council would have done the right thing by placing the safety of our citizens above politics and vote down bills 222 and 223,” Bishop Elijah Hankerson, president of the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, said, as reported in The American last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.