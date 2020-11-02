The St. Louis County Board of Elections has taken precautions to keep voters safe during the election, including offering four methods to vote, sending designated teams to hospitals and homes and keeping the polls clean.
The four methods to vote are mail-in voting, absentee voting, absentee in-person voting and voting at a polling place on Election Day. Completed absentee ballots can be dropped at a satellite site through 5 p.m. today (Monday, Nov. 2). At the Board of Elections office, ballot drop-off is allowed through 7 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 3). If a voter has a mail-in ballot that has not yet been mailed back, it’s too late to put it in the mail.
If voters meet one of the reasons for voting absentee, they should change their reason from mail-in to absentee on their ballot envelope and submit it as an absentee ballot instead. Voters who failed to request an absentee ballot or didn’t receive their ballot can vote absentee in-person at a satellite site or the Board of Elections through 5 p.m. today (Monday, Nov. 2).
Voters who are quarantined due to COVID-19 can contact the Election Board office to have a bi-partisan team visit them in the hospital or at home to cast their vote. Records of those who request this service will be cross-referenced with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. Once verified, the Election Board staff will contact the voters to schedule a time for them to vote.
On Election Day, voters can also vote in-person at any polling place in the County between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Social distancing markers will be placed on the ground at each poll. Voters will receive their own stylus pens to use for completing information on the poll pad, and their ballots and polls will be regularly cleaned and sanitized. All voters will be required to wear masks at the polling places, and masks will be provided to anyone who doesn’t have one.
Prior to visiting a satellite site or polling place, voters are encouraged to check the wait time using the app that the Election Board recently developed. The app allows voters to look up the current number of people in line and can be found at stlouiscovotes.com. This was developed as a service to voters so that they can find a polling place with a shorter line if the need arises.
