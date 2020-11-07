Joe Biden has taken the lead substantially over Donald Trump with 99% of the Pennsylvania vote counted, leaving no doubt that he will earn their 20 College electorate votes, which will give him a total of 273, passing the 270 needed to become the 46th U.S. president.
Kamala Harris will be the first Black woman, the first woman of indian descent, and the first woman ever to become a United States vice president.
AP news called the win via Twitter at approximately 10:30am, and was shortly followed by the BBC, an international news organization.
The forecast was nakedly clear last night. There was absolutely no feasible electoral road to re-election for President Trump, but news agency were hesitant to make it official for fear of the president's ire and his volatile supporters. In the end, Biden did not shy away from forecasting the inevitable last night before the major news organization broke the news this morning.
Biden had this to say about winning the College electoral vote and the popular vote of the people to become president, "It's given us a mandate for action on COVID, the economy, climate change, systemic racism. They made it clear they want the country to come together, not continue to fall apart, the people spoke."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.