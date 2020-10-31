Consider who appointed the judges on your ballot and get a snapshot of their career and campaign contributions by searching their names on Ballotpedia.org before you vote - type their name and the word "Ballotpedia" for quick access.
Near the end of your ballot, you will have the option to vote for or against judges seeking retention or a seat on the Missouri Supreme Court, Missouri Court of Appeals, your District Court of Appeals and Circuit Courts.
Republican voters pay close attention to the courts. All able voters should too because these judges serve on courts which make decisions that impact your well-being, the well being of your family and your communities at large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.