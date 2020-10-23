Shortly after the presidential debate between president Donald J. Trump and Democratic nominee and former vice president Joe R. Biden ended, Rachel Maddow of MSNBC declared Kristen Welker the winner.
Kristen Welker, a Harvard graduate, television journalist and White house correspondent for MSNBC, may never have been accused of leaning too far to the left by anyone outside of Trump's camp. It's no surprise that she was prodded by Trump last Saturday:
She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game. The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing? https://t.co/uS3EWzfFPy— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020
Walker took it in stride and never lost her cool. She did not reprimand Trump for speaking out of turn and for talking over her and Biden during the debate, though he was more restrained than he was with his opponent Biden and moderator Chris Wallace in the first 2020 presidential debate in September. Welker remained calm, gave Trump the opportunity to counter Biden, yet talked through him and moved the discussion forward when he ran over his re-alloted time. She was also even-handed when Biden spoke out of turn and allowed him his retorts; however, his interruptions were fewer and notably less agressive than Trumps.
The debates topics included: the coronavirus pandemic, the affordable care act, racism and policing, children separated from their families at the border, foreign relations and climate change.
