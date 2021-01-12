St. Louis drag star Maxi Glamour will host Qu’art’s online mayoral debate at 6 p.m. Jan. 18.
Glamour is a St. Louis-based queer activst and founder of Qu’art St. Louis, a local organization aimed to promote queer art and use the voice of queer artists as a platform for social change.
A release from the organization stated every candidate was invited to participate in the debate.
According to Qu’art, Tishuara Jones and Cara Spencer have confirmed they will participate.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed has declined participation due to a scheduling conflict. Andrew Jones Jr.’s press person, Travis White, also confirmed he would not participate, citing a prior engagement.
The debate seeks to hear from each of the candidates how their platform could benefit the queer community in comparison to their fellow candidates.
Members of the public can watch the two-hour online debate live at twitch.tv/quartstl and submit questions before the debate online at bit.ly/Questionsformayor.
The debate will be recorded and available for viewing online the following day.
Qu’art was was founded in 2014 and has worked with more than 350 artists, elected officials and community organizers from all over the world to promote political engagement and within the queer community.
