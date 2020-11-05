Vice president Joe Biden was scheduled to speak tonight in his home of Wilmington, Delaware, to declare victory over Trump in the 2020 Presidential election, but, alas, the returns from five battleground states, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, are coming in too slowly for any formal declarations.
Biden's campaign remains confident that Biden's defeat of Trump is assured as absentee and mail-in ballots being counted in Pennsylvania are closing the gap between him and Trump, who was still in the lead at 9pm Thursday by less than a percentage point. Winning those 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania is all it would take for Biden to reach and surpass the total 270 required to win the presidency. The legal chicanery of Trump's team to halt the counting of ballots after Tuesday night in Pennsylvania was unsuccessful, and so the count continues. The results aren't expected to be determined before 3am Friday morning.
