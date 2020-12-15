Reverend Raphael Warnock, democratic nominee for the U.S. senate and senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta (Martin Luther King’s former church), is pictured in a TV ad encouraging Georgians to get out the vote on the first day of early voting, Monday, Dec. 14.
If Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the other democratic contender for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, are victorious against their Republican opponents, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Democrats will win two more senate seats tying them with Republicans.
This would shift the balance of power from Republicans to Democrats as the new presidential administration will have the advantage, and Kamala Harris as Vice president will be given the authority to cast the deciding Senate vote, in case of ties.
A two-seat democratic runoff win will also put the Senate majority leader role in Sen. Chuck Schumer’s hands and demote the self-proclaimed, "Grim reaper," Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, effectively restraining him as Republican minority leader from blocking legislation offered by the Biden-Harris administration.
