Dr. Sam Page toppled his Democrat-turned-Republican rival Mark Mantovani on Tuesday to win his first full term as St. Louis County Executive on Tuesday night.
North County voters were instrumental in Page winning a tighter-than-expected race, and the victor promised to do all he can to improve that part of the region.
“Racial equity has been brought into every conversation we have had, and they will continue,” Page told cheering supporters.
“We cannot continue to grow until we address race, good schools, and good jobs for people regardless of where they live in St. Louis County. Words must turn into action, particularly in North County.”
Page took the stage at the Machinists Hall in Bridgeton with his family at 10:15 p.m. and said, “I would like to thank voters of St. Louis County for choosing me as County Executive.”
Page said the past three years has been “a nonstop campaign.”
That’s what it has been like. I thank my staff and volunteers for their support through what has really been four campaigns. I would like to also thank my fellow Democratic office holders for timely counsel and for meeting the challenges of their campaigns.
Page also thanked St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones “for always picking up her phone and for calling me with support or criticism.”
Jones said in a statement following Page’s win “"Government works best when we work together. St. Louis City-County collaboration has never been stronger, and I will continue to work alongside County Executive Page to improve our region for everyone."
“We asked the people of St. Louis County to remember our accomplishments. Our economy is stronger and growing again. Municipalities are safer than they were two years ago. County workers are better compensated and appreciated,” Page said.
Page pledged to challenge the Republican dominated state legislature and end “the unrestricted flow of guns into our community.”
“We need red flag laws and background checks for all guns purchased.”
After first losing to Steve Stenger in a primary battle and then Page, Mantovani ran as a Republican and said during his concession speech, “This was a fight worth taking on.”
So many people welcomed me into their homes and businesses. Hundreds of volunteers did an incredible amount of work in a New York minute, just eight weeks,” he said.
“I think we ran as flawless a campaign as we could. I have no regrets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.