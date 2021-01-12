The candidates for 16 St. Louis wards running for office are set now that the Jan. 5 election filing deadline has passed.
This year, per the city’s ordinance, the odd-numbered wards are up for election.
Wards 4 and 12 are also holding elections after the death of 4th Ward Alderman Sam Moore on Feb. 25 and the resignation of Alderman Larry Arnowitz on March 3. Arnowtiz, in late August, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of mail fraud related to his illegal use of campaign funds for his personal use and expenses.
While an election to fill those vacancies was held June 23, city ordinance states the individuals elected can serve only until the next general municipal election, in this case, on April 6.
The odd-numbered wards may have an election again in 2023, if the city’s ward reduction plan goes into effect and then again in their normal election year of 2025, according to Benjamin Borgmeyer, Board of Elections Democratic director.
However, the ward reduction plan is unclear at this time.
Because of the passages of Prop D, primary ballots will be nonpartisan. Voters will be asked to choose as many candidates as they approve of in each race, regardless of party affiliation. The two candidates with the most votes will then face off in the general election, also regardless of party affiliation.
The primary election will be held March 2; the general election is scheduled for April 6. Aldermen serve for four-year terms, but can stand for re-election.
Below is a list of all aldermanic candidates running in the nonpartisan primary March 2. An (I) next to a candidate’s name indicates they are the incumbent.
Ward 1:
Yolanda Brown — committeewoman for Ward 1.
Sharon Tyus (I) — was first elected in 2013 and won the general election in April 2017.
Loren G. Watt — aretired video production specialist and Emmy- winning producer for STL TV.
Ward 3:
Herdosia K. Bentum — endorsed by the Green Party.
Brandon M. Frazier-Bosley (I) — won his first term in the general election in April 2017.
Ward 4:
Leroy Carter — ran unsuccessfully to represent Ward 4 in the March 2019 Democratic primary.
Dwinderlin Evans (I) — won the special general election on June 23.
Edward Mcfowland — ran unsuccessfully to represent Ward 4 in the March 2019 Democratic primary.
Ward 5:
Tammika Hubbard (I) — first elected in a special election in 2011 and won a new term in the general election in April 2017.
James A. Page, Jr. — treasurer of Metro St. Louis Coalition for Inclusion and Equity and St. Louis chapter lead of Organizing for Action.
Ward 7:
John J. Coatar (I) — first elected in a 2015 special election and won a new term in the April 2017 election.
Shedrick R. Kelley — works in finance at Wells Fargo Advisors.
Ward 9:
Daniel R. Guenther (I) — elected to his first term in April 2017.
Kenneth A. Ortmann — former alderman for Ward 9. He was first elected in 1999 and lost his re-election campaign to Guenther in the Democratic primary election in March 2017.
Ward 11:
Sarah W. Martin (I) — running unopposed and won her first term in the general election in April 2017.
Ward 12:
Vicky L. Grass (I) — won in the special general election on June 23.
Joseph L. Rusch — Owner of EPIC STL, a marketing and special event management company.
William (Bill) Z. Stephens — a St. Louis Public Library employee.
Ward 13:
Elizabeth M. Murphy (I) — first elected in a 2014 special election and won a new term in the general election in April 2017.
Anne M. Schweitzer — works at Public Eye Inc., a St. Louis public affairs firm.
Ward 15:
Megan Ellyia Green (I) — won her first term in 2014 and ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for state Senate in August 2020.
Alexander J. Gremp — an attorney at the Law Office of Van-Lear P. Eckert in Belleville.
Jennifer A. Florida — alderwoman for Ward 15 from 2001 through July 2014, when she was appointed to serve as the city's recorder of deeds. She unsuccessfully ran for a full term as recorder in a special 2014 election and lost her bid in March 2017 to take back her seat as alderwoman.
Ward 17:
Donald E. De Vivo — a Green Party candidate who unsuccessfully ran for St. Louis treasurer in the November 2020 general election.
Tina T. Pihl — co-chair of the anti-displacement work group, a part of the Vacancy Collaborative and board member of the National Conference for Community & Justice of Metropolitan St. Louis.
Michelle Sherod — ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for Missouri Senate District 5 and was a former aide to former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.
Ward 19:
Marlene Davis (I) — first elected in 2007, she won a new term in the April 2017 election.
Cleo Willis Sr. — a minister and human rights activist.
Ward 21:
Tavon T. Brooks — CEO of SmoothLight Productions, an event planning company.
John M. Collins-Muhammad (I) — won a first term April 2017 election.
Laura M. Keys — owner of St. Louis Fingerprints.
Barbara A. Lane — retired housing specialist for the Hyde Park Housing Corp. and volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul food pantry.
Melinda L. Long — former alderwoman for the 21st Ward.
Ticharwa Z. Masimba — most recentlyeconomic development director for the Black Power Blueprint.
Ward 23:
Joseph A. Vaccaro, Jr. (I) — first elected in 2009, he won a new term in the April 2017 election.
Ward 25:
Shane P. Cohn (I) — first elected in 2009, he won a new term in the April 2017 election.
Ward 27:
Pamela R. Boyd (I) — won her first term in the April 2017 election.
Willie C. Carter — former member of the Missouri House of Representatives, representing District 76. He ran unsuccessfully for re-election in the August 2020 Democratic primary.
Mary Ann Jackson — haslived in the ward since 1986 and frequently volunteers with the ward’s food pantries and clean-up efforts.
