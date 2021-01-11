The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Gamma Omega Chapter and the St. Louis Area Voting Initiative (SLAVI) are pleased to announce they are hosting a virtual St. Louis City Mayoral Candidate Forum on Thursday, January 14 at 7:00 pm. The event will be live-streamed on the Gamma Omega Chapter Facebook page, website, and YouTube.
Mr. Hank Thompson, a political journalist and host for the Tangazo Podcast and Voices Radio Show on KDHX 88.1, will moderate the candidate’s forum.
Register using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsf--upz4sG9T76ZyOtqxE6VdxDe4eevjM
Confirmed candidates:
· Andrew Jones, Utility executive
· Tishuara Jones, City of St. Louis Treasurer
· Lewis Reed, President, Board of Alderman
· Cara Spencer, Alderwoman
Hosts
The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Gamma Omega Chapter is the oldest black Greek-lettered sorority in the country.
The St. Louis Area Voting Initiative (SLAVI) formed four years ago. Its overall mission is to educate voters and increase voter engagement, with an intentional focus on black communities,
For more information contact: Dr. Gena Gunn McClendon @ genamcclendon@gmail.com or Ms. Vicki C. Washington @stlouisvotinginitiative@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.