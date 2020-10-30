The St. Louis County polling places closed today (Friday, October 30) at 4:30pm for absentee ballot drop-offs. They are open from 9am-1pm on Saturday, October 31, and until 5pm on Monday, November 2, for dropping off absentee ballots.
Monday, November 2 is the last day to drop off absentee ballots. (If you miss this deadline, please take your absentee ballot and i.d. with you to your designated polling place on Tuesday, November 3, and explain your situation so that your ballot can be returned as invalid and you can make arrangements to vote-in-person at that time.)
St. Louis City and St. Louis County provided the following information on absentee voting:
Absentee ballot deadlines:
Ballot submission in person:
- By November 2, Monday, 4:00 pm - St. Louis City select Public Libraries with "acceptable form of identificaton."
- By November 3, Tuesday - St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners (curbside service will not be available at select locations on Tuesday, November 3)
Ballot Return by mail:
- Received by Nov. 3, 7:00 p.m.
St. Louis City off-site absentee voting on a touch screen is now available and hand delivered ballots will be accepted until 4pm, Monday, November 2, the day before the election at the following locations:
- Buder Library – 4401 Hampton Avenue.
- Central Library – 1301 Olive Street.
- Julia Davis Library – 4415 Natural Bridge Avenue.
- Schlafly Library – 225 N. Euclid Avenue
St. Louis City off-site absentee ballots can be hand delivered until 7pm on November 3rd, the day of the election at one location:
- Elections board headquarters - 300 N. Tucker
Please bring an acceptable form of identification. For more information about absentee voting in St. Louis City, please visit www.stlelections.com or www.slpl.org or call 314-540-1641
St. Louis County absentee satellite voting sites available 9am-1pm on Saturday and 8am-5pm, Monday, November 2, the day before the election (not the day of the election):
- St. Louis County Library, Mid-County Branch, 7821 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, Missouri, 63105
- North County Recreation Complex, 2577 Redman Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63136
- South County Government Center, Keller Plaza, 4544 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63129
- West County Government Center, 82 Clarkson, Wilson Centre, Chesterfield, Missouri, 63017
- Board of Elections, 725 Northwest Plaza, St. Ann, Missouri, 63074
For additional information about absentee voting in St. Louis county, please call 314-615-1800.
