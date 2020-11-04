Voters in the City of St. Louis decided on Tuesday that they want to fund early childhood education and make municipal elections more competitive. They passed Proposition R 71532 votes (56.13%) to 55903 (43.87%), and they passed Proposition D by an even more decisive margin of 86097 votes (68.14%) to 40261 (31.86%).
Proposition R, placed on the ballot by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, increases the property tax rate by 6 cents – up to 25 cents per $100 of home value from the current rate of 19 cents – resulting in an estimated $2.3 million annual investment in early childhood education for children ages 5 and under.
Proposition D makes three changes to the voting process for St. Louis city elections.
First, it creates a nonpartisan primary. Second, voters have the ability to approve (or disapprove) of every candidate on the ballot. Finally, the two candidates with the most votes in the primary advance to the general election.
Proposition D was endorsed by Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush, St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, and Rev. Darryl Gray.
"This is a great day for democracy and a huge win for the people of St. Louis," said Aldridge, who is also the city's 5th Ward Democratic committeeman.
"Prop D will let the people’s voices be heard like they haven’t before. It gives voters a say for candidates to make it to the general election. The people’s voices will be heard instead of letting people win with only 30% of the vote."
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson won the 2017 municipal Democratic primary with 32% of the vote.
