St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer won the city’s March 2 mayoral primary election and will face off on April 6 to become the city’s next leader.
Numbers in this election look different, as voters were asked to vote for as many mayoral candidates as they approved of, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the general election.
Unofficial results indicated that 44,538 people voted, or 22.12% of registered voters in the city.
Jones took first place, receiving approval from 56.97% of voters who cast their ballot, equating to 25,374 votes. Spencer came in second with 20,649 votes, or 46.36% of voters.
Their opponents, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and utility executive Andrew Jones, received 17,162 votes (38.53%) and 6,422 votes (14.42%) respectively.
During a Zoom appearance Tuesday night, Jones said she did not take lightly the decision to run for mayor for a second time. Jones lost to Lyda Krewson in 2017 by 888 votes.
“The decision to run and throw my hat in the ring came down to one simple belief: That you should be able to succeed here regardless of your skin color, who you love, how you worship, your zip code or any identity you have. You should be able to succeed and St. Louis should be welcome to you,” she said.
Jones also thanked her supporters and her campaign volunteers.
“Our success this evening could not have been possible without you, one thing is very clear: we are ready to tackle the next phase of this election and we are ready to win,” she said. “It won’t be easy, we will most certainly be outspent and the most powerful special interests will all line up in favor of the status quo … but here’s the thing — the people, the people, are on our side. We have built an unmatched and unparalleled grassroots campaign and we will not be stopped.”
Jones also held a separate media briefing following her Zoom appearance.
“It is essential that the next mayor has experience to lead on day one,” Jones said. “There will be no time to waste to begin delivering real results for the people of our city and to begin facing up to the incredibly tough challenges facing our city. We are not a poor city, we are a cheap city. We refuse to invest in things that will move this city forward and we have failed to meet our mandate to provide basic municipal services to every neighborhood.”
Spencer also streamed her address to the city, thanking her campaign staff, supporters and her family.
“We had countless hours working a tremendous amount to bring us where we are today — the top two runoff — in St. Louis’ historic approval voting,” she said.
Spencer celebrated the fact that the next mayor of St. Louis will be a “true progressive” and said she feels honored to be one of those candidates.
“This campaign, this conversation, has already changed the city. We have changed the dialogue about what it means to be in public office. We’ve turned our attention to the special interests that have run this city for decades. And just by being the top two vote getters in this election, we have kicked the special interests out of the mayor’s office,” Spencer said.
Andrew Jones released a statement formally conceding around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
“It has been my honor and privilege to spend the last few months walking the streets of this beautiful city, meeting many of the vibrant citizens and hearing their hopes and dreams for our future,” he wrote. “Those interactions were priceless, and I will forever cherish them.
Reed did not immediately release a statement.
