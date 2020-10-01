Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Veronica Walton spent the afternoon of Saturday, September 26 near North Grand Boulevard and Spring Avenue encouraging residents in North St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood to remember to vote on November 3. In fact, absentee voting is underway at the local election authorities, and many voters are eligible to cast their votes now
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Nicki Minaj wins copyright dispute with Tracy Chapman
- Disrupter in chief Sharonica L. Hardin-Bartley is 2020 Stellar Performer in Education
- Fetty Wap settles bitter divorce with Leandra Gonzalez
- SSM Health consolidates services: Changes from St. Charles to Bridgeton and Lake St. Louis
- Dr. Dre’s wife wants $2million per month in temporary support
- Confessions of a last responder: Ronald L. Jones on COVID’s impact on the funeral business
- STL Public Radio GM out after allegations of racism at the station - newsroom had only white journalists until 2013
- Wayman F. Smith III, devoted father to Kymberly
- ‘A great warrior, a great leader and politician’ - Remembering Wayman F. Smith III, who passed September 15 at age 80
- Netflix ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris accused of sexually abusing minors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.