Veronica Walton

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Veronica Walton spent the afternoon of Saturday, September 26 near North Grand Boulevard and Spring Avenue encouraging residents in North St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood to remember to vote on November 3. In fact, absentee voting is underway at the local election authorities, and many voters are eligible to cast their votes now

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.