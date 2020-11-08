Ethnic Media Service (EMS) Contributors: left to right, from top to bottom: Theodore R. Johnson, Senior Fellow, Brennan Center for Justice John C. Yang, President and Executive Director, Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC Frank Sharry, Executive Director, America's Voice, an immigration reform advocacy organization Mark Trahant, Publisher, Indian Country Today Dr. Stephen Nuño-Perez, Senior Analyst, Latino Decisions / Associate Professor and Chair, Northern Arizona University Department of Politics and International Affairs