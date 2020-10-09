With the general election a matter of weeks away, members of two Catholic churches in St. Louis are coming together to make the voting process easier. Parishioners at St. Alphonsus Ligouri “Rock” Church and St. Francis Xavier (College) Church, whose neighboring spires dot the landscape along Grand Avenue, are joining forces to support civic engagement, with a focus on minimizing voting barriers faced by communities of color.
Collaboration between the two parishes is an old habit. Members of the Rock Church's Peace and Justice Committee and the College Church's Racism and Reconciliation Committee have been meeting regularly for six years. They've jointly sponsored a number of events and opportunities for cross-racial dialogue.
On October 10, 2020, the two groups will offer their second notary drive, the first having been held in July, just before the August primary. At the upcoming event, notaries public will be available, free of charge, for those who require notarization of the signature on their ballot envelope. In addition, with the aid of materials provided by the League of Women Voters and other nonpartisan organizations, voters can learn about the voting process, the difference between absentee and mail-in ballots, the manner in which ballots are to be submitted, and the important deadlines to which voters must adhere.
The October notary drive will take place on the parking lot on the northeast corner of Grand and Cook, across from the Rock Church, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Shira Truitt, an attorney, notary public, parishioner at St. Alphonsus Rock, and participant in the notary drives said, “Voting is not just our right, but it is our responsibility to ourselves, our faith, and our community.”
Within their respective parishes, members of the two committees also will be working to encourage fellow parishioners to exercise their right to vote. For example, at the College Church, committee members will help parishioners prepare for the election by using materials provided by the United States Catholic Conference of Bishops, as well as those prepared by the Ignatian Solidarity Network that tie the obligation to vote to Catholic social teaching principles. Lisa Burks, who co-chairs the Racism and Reconciliation Committee at St. Francis Xavier said, “As we approach the election, we will help parishioners access resources that will assist their personal discernment as they make voting decisions. That will include making available Catholic publications, creating occasions to reflect in small faith groups, and offering individual and communal prayer.”
For additional information about the notary drive and other events sponsored by the two parishes, contact Kathy McGinnis at kathyppjn@aol.com or Christine Dragonette at christine@sfxstl.org.
