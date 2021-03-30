The St. Louis American, Nine PBS, 5 On Your Side, and St. Louis Public Radio are partnering to host a live debate between the candidates for the 2021 St. Louis mayoral election, Tishaura Jones and Cara Spencer.
5 On Your Side Political Editor Casey Nolen, St. Louis Public Radio’s Political Reporter Rachel Lippman, and Nine PBS’s Senior Producer Ruth Ezell moderated the debate. Ezell facilitated and curated questions for the candidates through social media. Journalists: Ruth Ezell, Rachel Lippmann, Casey Nolen.
Candidates took questions from journalists and questions submitted in advance by the public.
