Black officials, community leaders vote early and urge people to vote
Standing in a cold October drizzle on Tuesday, October 27, Cori Bush joined St. Louis city and county elected officials to encourage early voting and to remind the Black community their voices matter and need to heard.
The early voting awareness effort was led by St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones, who organized the event because, Bell said, “it is not an exaggeration to say that democracy is on the ballot in November.”
Bush, the Democratic candidate for Missouri’s First Congressional District, said the Black vote is so important right now because Gov. Mike Parson and countless other elected officials across the state do not represent the community.
“This is such a crucial time in our community and in our country,” Bush said. “It has to matter to everyone. And so, regardless of where you live, we all have to show up. And as far as turning out the Black vote, we get hit hard with what happens policy-wise, from the White House and all the way down.”
Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones, one of more than 50 officials and community leaders who gathered on Tuesday, encouraged people to vote safely.
“We’re standing together and that gives me hope that things are on course to change,” she said.
Many in attendance actually cast their ballots on Tuesday. Treasurer Jones was present for both events in the city and county and addressed the crowds alongside Bell.
“We thought it was important to have a show of solidarity here today because, as Wesley said, these are really trying times, these are unprecedented times, and people are really concerned about voting and about catching COVID if they go vote,” Jones said.
And so, we want to make sure that everybody knows what their options are, especially because we have several places where people can go to vote early, so we want to make sure that they know that we are using that as an option and that they can, too.”
Bell noted at both events that people with questions about how to cast their ballot can call the hotline 866-OUR-VOTE, which is by the national and nonpartisan Election Protection coalition.
“Our votes matter, and our votes are a way to make sure our voices are heard on the issues that we care about,” Bell said. “They may mean different things to every person here, but the one thing we can all agree on is that it is important that everyone vote.”
That is a sentiment felt throughout numerous organizations that have worked to get the vote out in this election.
St. Francis Xavier College Church members have partnered with Rock Church to put on notary drives and help register people to vote.
“There are so many differences this year in terms of how to vote,” said Christine Dragonette, director of Social Ministry at College Church. “So, I think this is the most concentrated effort we've taken in terms of voter education.”
College Church members Lisa Burks and Sarah Leggett both serve on the church’s Racism and Reconciliation Committee and helped to register people to vote earlier this year.
“It is not only our right but our responsibility to create a community that meets the needs of all members,” Burks said. “Voting is the beginning of that process to express what your needs and desires are, and I hope that voting is just the start of that process.”
Another local organization, the St. Louis Chapter of The Drifters, has worked this election season to provide voters with access to registration, information about the various methods of voting, and a plan to cast their ballot.
“We just really want to make sure that we're getting as much out there as possible on making sure everybody has the opportunity to vote,” Rhonda LeBlue of The Drifters said. “You can intend to vote, but then things happen. You have to have a plan.”
The group also focused on encouraging residents to fill out the 2020 census, which is used to apportion government money to communities and draw congressional districts for the next 10 years.
“We are experiencing things that we've never even thought we’d see,” said Doretha Glibert, president of the St. Louis Chapter of The Drifters. “It's right here, and you can't miss it. And you can't leave it alone, saying, ‘Somebody else will do it’ or ‘my vote won't count.’ Everything you do counts — your efforts count.”
For those looking to vote early in the city, absentee ballots must be returned to select public libraries by 4 p.m. November 2 accompanied by an acceptable form of identification.
For those looking to vote early in the county, absentee ballots must be returned by November 3 to the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners.
All mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. November 3.
